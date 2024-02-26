XPENG to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Loading... Loading...

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (("XPENG" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 19, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 19, 2024).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10036740-6pn4dk.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 26, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10036740

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

For Investor Enquiries:

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries:

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPeng Inc.