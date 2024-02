Jasper Therapeutics Presents Data from Preclinical Briquilimab Studies at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting

Loading... Loading...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), is presenting results from three preclinical studies evaluating briquilimab, at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, being held February 23-26 in Washington, D.C. One study will be featured in an oral presentation and two studies in poster presentations.



Each of the studies being presented utilized Jasper's proprietary c-Kit Mouse™, which was developed to enable direct testing of briquilimab across a number of disease models, overcoming the limitations of standard models which do not bind antibodies directed at the human c-Kit receptor. The two poster presentations cover separate studies that evaluated briquilimab in Mrgprb2-mediated drug-induced anaphylaxis (DIA) and passive systemic anaphylaxis (PSA). Results from both studies demonstrated that a single dose of briquilimab protected against anaphylaxis, as measured by significantly higher core body temperatures in animals treated with briquilimab vs. untreated animals. The oral presentation covers a study that evaluated briquilimab in allergic asthma, which demonstrated that a single dose of briquilimab significantly reduced the numbers of lung mast cells and bronchoalveolar lavage-recovered eosinophils. Additionally, airway-infiltrated eosinophils and neutrophils, as well as airway hyper-responsiveness, decreased in briquilimab-treated mice, suggesting briquilimab has the potential to prevent allergic asthma via mast cell depletion.

"We are excited to present promising preclinical results from multiple studies this year at AAAAI, which indicate that briquilimab may be able to mitigate the likelihood of severe allergic reaction and anaphylaxis," said Wendy Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Translational Medicine. "Each of these studies was conducted using the Jasper c-Kit Mouse™, which we believe enables the generation of preclinical data with superior clinical translatability, and in turn, informs our clinical development programs."

"While our initial development efforts with subcutaneous briquilimab have focused on urticaria and other dermatological conditions, we are excited by its broad potential in a variety of mast cell driven diseases," said Edwin Tucker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. "The preclinical data being generated by our research team across numerous mast cell driven diseases is critical to determining the next indication for briquilimab clinical development this year."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Briquilimab, An Anti-CD117 Antibody, Prevents Passive Systemic Anaphylaxis in Mice Expressing Chimeric Human and Mouse CD117 Through Mast Cell Depletion

Poster Number: 024

Session Title: Therapeutic Trials in Allergic Skin Disorders and Anaphylaxis 2024

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Friday, February 23, 2024; 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. EST

Abstract Title: Briquilimab, an Anti-CD117 Antibody, Prevents Cockroach Allergen Induced Allergic Asthma in Mice Expressing Chimeric Human and Mouse CD117

Publication Number: 441

Session Title: Old Therapeutics and New Targets in Asthma

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Date / Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024; 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. EST

Abstract Title: Amelioration Of Mrgprb2-Mediated Anaphylactoid Drug Reactions With Briquilimab, An Anti-CD117 Antibody, Through Mast Cell Depletion In Mice Expressing Chimeric Human And Mouse CD117

Poster Number: 747

Session Title: Around the Horn: Dermatology, Drug Allergy, Anaphylaxis, Insect Hypersensitivity

Session Type: Featured Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Sunday, February 25, 2024; 4:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. EST

About Briquilimab

Briquilimab (formerly JSP191) is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU or with CIndU. Briquilimab is also currently in clinical studies as a treatment for patients with LR-MDS and as a conditioning agent for cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Fanconi Anemia (FA), and sickle cell disease (SCD).

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk MDS and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as SCD, FA and SCID. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, AML, MDS, FA, and SCD. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

