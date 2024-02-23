Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Loading...
Loading...
ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record March 15, 2024. Based on a recent closing price of $9.45 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.93%.
Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
(989) 875-5562
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases