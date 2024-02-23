Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

February 23, 2024 8:00 AM | 23 seconds read
Loading...
Loading...

ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record March 15, 2024.   Based on a recent closing price of $9.45 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.93%.

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
(989) 875-5562


Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases