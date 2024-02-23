eGain to exhibit novel AI Knowledge capabilities at Call Centre World 2024 in Berlin

Loading... Loading...

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain EGAN, the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPT™ at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.



Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT™, a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.

The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include:

Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI

Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture

Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization



Visitors to the eGain stand will get a free copy of "Knowledge Management for Dummies," an eGain special edition book, published by John Wiley.

More Information

eGain AI Knowledge Platform: eGain Knowledge Hub

eGain Booth: Hall 2, Stand C3

Breakout session: Topic: Knowledge Management—Missing Ingredient in Generative AI Transformation of Customer Service Speaker: Anthony Gray, VP, eGain EMEA Date, time, and location: February 28, 2024, 4:30 pm CET, Hall 2, Speakers' Forum



About CCW 2024

Visit: https://www.ccw.eu/en/

Loading... Loading...

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Media Contact

Michael Messner

408 636 4514

press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.