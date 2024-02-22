Black Belt Pete Vesey to lead partnership efforts for Karate Combat (Americas)

Loading... Loading...

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karate Combat, the premier full-contact striking professional sports league has hired Pete Vesey (Former SVP Global Partnerships at the UFC & PFL) to lead commercial activities in the Americas.



As the Chief Commercial Officer for Karate Combat (Americas), Pete will focus on extending Karate Combat's footprint among its ever-growing network of sponsors, media, and other combat sports related partnerships. Vesey previously held similar roles at Harris Blitzer, PFL, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment & the UFC where he successfully onboarded many blue chip brands such as AB InBev, Geico, Samsung, Reebok, Draft Kings, US Air Force, US Marines, Seat Geek, Harley Davidson, IBM, Metro by T-Mobile and others.

"I'm excited to be joining such an innovative and forward-thinking organization in Karate Combat. They've shown a massive growth trajectory, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. Karate Combat has created a clear path to become the next generation leaders in combat sports. I look forward to introducing major global blue-chip brands to the league and to our young, diverse and passionate fanbase." Pete Vesey said.

Michael DePietro, Founder of Karate Combat, said, "We are truly excited to bring Pete onboard the rocketship. It's been a long road to finding someone as passionate and knowledgeable about combat sports as Pete to lead our Commercial Efforts. This is a big win for Karate Combat, our investors and fans!"

Tune into Karate.com on February 23rd to watch Karate Combat 44 live.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league, which is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide, is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company and its subsidiaries.

