DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Investment in Digital Asset Custody Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. DMGI DMGGF 6AX ("DMG"), a vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces it has committed CAD $3.5 million to establish a Calgary, Alberta based independent digital asset custody solution for institutional clients.



The capital commitment is part of DMG's Core+ strategy and its mission to advance broader digital asset adoption by building credibility and trust in cryptocurrency and digital assets for investors. DMG will bring together secure institutional wallet solutions, strong insurance policies, rigorous risk management practices, best in class off-exchange liquidity as well as innovative OFAC compliant and carbon neutral blockchain solutions to meet institutional demand. The capital commitment for this digital asset custody solution will be made over time and as required to support the regulatory review process.

Systemic Trust Company Ltd. ("Systemic Trust") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DMG, which subject to regulatory approval, will provide regulated custody of digital assets to institutional clients such as financial institutions, asset managers, corporations and public sector organizations seeking to manage digital assets. Systemic Trust will be overseen by an experienced and diverse Board of Directors.

Systemic Trust's directors include:

Nevin Markwart, CFA, CFP - a successful investment industry CEO who built businesses emphasizing entrepreneurial and fiduciary cultures, employee ownership and a laser focus on the client. Nevin co-founded Canoe Financial and was previously the head of Canadian Equities for Fidelity.

Matt Torigian, MBA - a leader in policing and public administration in Ontario with a career that has spanned over 33 years in all aspects of community safety. Matt previously served as Ontario's Deputy Minister of Community Safety.

Caroline Troy, MBA, CBV - an expert in the Canadian capital markets at well-known North American full-service and boutique investment dealers. Caroline has substantial expertise in the valuation industry through her involvement in numerous mergers and acquisitions, valuation and fairness opinion assignments and financings.

John Place, LLB - an experienced domestic and international corporate lawyer with leadership and expertise in compliance and ethics. John is the Director of Compliance and Ethics of a Canadian federal Crown Corporation as well as an independent Board Director of DMG.

Sheldon Bennett, CFE, MBA - CEO and Director of DMG Blockchain Solutions and Chair of Systemic Trust.

Lawrence Truong, CFA, MBA - CEO of Systemic Trust.

Systemic Trust welcomes Arshie Cheema (MBA, BSc-Eng) as our new Chief Operations Officer. With over 25 years of experience in technical, architectural and operational leadership, Arshie is best positioned to deliver on our business objectives. Arshie served as an executive advisor, enhancing operational and security frameworks in cloud computing for two major-globals (TC Energy and Cenovus) while also playing a key strategic role for a significant O&G Merger & Acquisition. Most recently as Binance Canada's Chief Technology Officer, he spearheaded the implementation and launch of its Crypto Trading Platform and digital asset custody service. "I am both elated and humbled to lend my expertise to Lawrence and the team, hoping that it will be consequential towards advancing Systemic Trust's operational capabilities."

Systemic Trust welcomes Alvin Leung (MBA, MEM, BSc-CS) as Chief Revenue Officer. Alvin is an accomplished go-to-market (GTM) leader with over 20 years of experience across various leadership roles (in marketing, product and data) in technology and tech-enabled industries. In addition to previously serving as the Head of Growth at Matic Insurance and a GTM leader at Meta Platforms (formerly named Facebook), Alvin most recently led Growth and Marketing at database technology vendor Vaticle, where he successfully implemented a product-led growth (PLG) GTM strategy targeting tenured software engineers.

Systemic Trust welcomes Alessandro Tocco as Chief Compliance Officer. Alessandro leverages over 13 years of regulatory compliance, investigations and AML expertise. He spearheaded Binance Canada's anti-money laundering/anti-terrorist financing (AML/ATF) compliance program, creating comprehensive ML/TF risk controls and initiating a transaction monitoring program aligned with FINTRAC and FATF guidelines. In addition to overseeing the Trade Surveillance program at Bank of America and serving as a securities investigator at the Alberta Securities Commission, Alessandro also served as Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) at Irish Progressive Services International Limited, where he collaborated closely on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing matters.

Lawrence Truong will be leading Systemic Trust as Chief Executive Officer, leveraging his 25 plus years of experience in the capital markets, expertise in regulatory compliance, extensive network and relationships that meet the compliance requirements expected by regulators and financial institutions alike. Lawrence commented, "I am excited to join the DMG family and plan to use my experience and expertise to build bridges between traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain to further blockchain adoption. Given DMG's strong digital asset team, we will have the opportunity to build infrastructure that can service the needs of the largest financial institutions."

DMG's CEO Sheldon Bennett added, "Lawrence brings a wealth of experience and contacts that could significantly enhance DMG's Core+ strategy to monetize bitcoin transactions. We are excited to add him to our team and focus the company's software development in a way that could significantly increase DMG's software revenue over time."

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and data center company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

