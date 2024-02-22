Loading... Loading...

Results of the Phase 2 trial of VTX002 (S1P1R modulator) in ulcerative colitis to be highlighted in oral presentation on February 22nd



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that data from the Phase 2 trial of VTX002 in ulcerative colitis will be presented during the 19th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) on February 22, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

"We are very excited to present the results of the VTX002 Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis during the 19th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe these data establish VTX002 as a highly attractive oral therapy for UC based on its compelling efficacy profile, including a potentially differentiated rate of endoscopic remission and histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement, and its potential best-in-class safety profile."

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: "Efficacy and safety of the oral selective sphingosine-1-phosphate-1 receptor modulator VTX002 in moderately to severely active Ulcerative Colitis: results from a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial"

Presenter: Bruce E. Sands, M.D., M.S.; Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine and Chief, Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, NY

Session: Crossing borders in IBD: Session 1 - IBD therapy - crossing borders

Date/Time: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 13:30 - 13:40 (CET)

Session Hall: Plenary Hall

Slides will be available following the oral presentation in the Investors section of the company's website at www.ventyxbio.com.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ventyx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Ventyx's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of Ventyx's product candidates and the anticipated continued progression of the development pipeline for such product candidates; and the therapeutic and commercial potential of VTX002 in ulcerative colitis, including its efficacy profile, potential as a best-in-disease oral agent and its potential best-in-class safety profile. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ventyx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventyx's business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; Ventyx's dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; disruptions in the supply chain, including raw materials needed for manufacturing and animals used in research, delays in site activations and enrollment of clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies; early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; interim results not necessarily being predictive of final results; the potential of one or more outcomes to materially change as a trial continues and more patient data become available and following more comprehensive audit and verification procedures; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of Ventyx's product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Ventyx's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the use of capital resources by Ventyx sooner than expected; disruption to Ventyx's operations from the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, including clinical trial delays; and other risks described in Ventyx's prior press releases and Ventyx's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Ventyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed on or about November 9, 2023, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

