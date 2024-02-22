Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech" or "the Company") FTFT and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Future FinTech securities between March 10, 2020 and January 11, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTFT .

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang ("Huang") manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Huang's ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech failed to disclose the unlawful measures Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTFT or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Future FinTech you have until March 18, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

