Oyster Consulting Hires Steve Hubbard, Former Wells Fargo Advisors Client Reporting Director

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Steve Hubbard has joined the firm. Hubbard's extensive experience in client reporting, advisor and client-facing systems, as well as advisory products will help Oyster Consulting's clients achieve their strategic, operations and technology platform goals.

Prior to working with Oyster, Hubbard most recently served as Director of Client Reporting for Wells Fargo Advisors (WFA), where he was responsible for the strategy and development of in-house client reporting systems, as well as for vendor-provided performance reporting systems utilized in a multi-channel national brokerage firm. In addition to designing and bringing to market innovative reporting solutions tailored to client needs, he worked closely with the digital channels on presentation of client information and led paperless initiatives delivering more than $30MM a year in savings. In a previous role as the COO of advisory products at WFA, he directed the team responsible for advisory operations and technology, and led numerous merger integrations of managed money programs and client systems.

"We are very excited that Steve has joined Oyster," said Pete Bowman , Managing Director of Oyster's Strategic Planning and Execution team. "Steve brings a unique understanding of how theory, strategy and practice converge, and of how systems and technology impact clients and financial advisors. His experience and expertise will be a great benefit to our clients."

"I'm excited to leverage my understanding of the client and advisor experience to find technology and operational solutions for Oyster clients. Figuring out how to do so in an efficient, cost-effective and compliant way is always a challenge, but as someone who loves to make things better, faster and easier, it's something I thrive on," said Hubbard.

With this strategic addition to its team of industry experts, Oyster Consulting reinforces its commitment to providing unparalleled financial services consulting.

