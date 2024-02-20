Electronic Filtration Market worth $6.0 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Filtration Market is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the electronic filtration market are the growing demand for semiconductors in various end-use industries, increasing demand for ultra-pure water in microelectronics, and enhanced cleanroom environments in semiconductors and microelectronics production. High costs associated with advanced filtrations, and the disposal of waste generated through the filtration process are considered restraining factors in this market. Whereas the usage of nanocomposite membranes, and the growth of data centers and cloud computing services act as opportunities in the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239108694

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Electronic Filtration Market"

150 - Market Data Tables

55 - Figures

220 - Pages

List of Key Players in Electronic Filtration Market:

Pall Corporation (US) Entegris, Inc. (US) 3M (US) Cobetter Filtration (China) Parker Hannifin (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Electronic Filtration Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for semiconductors in various end-use industries. Restraints: High costs associated with advanced filtration solutions. Opportunity: Usage of nanocomposite membranes. Challenges: Lack of standardized filtration solutions due to the diverse nature of electronic components.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=239108694

Key Findings of the Study:

The liquid filters product type is the second fastest growing product type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Based on the application, the cleanroom environment application has the highest market share in terms of value in the electronic filtration market. South America is the second fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the electronic filtration market.

The liquid filters segment is estimated to be the second fastest-growing product type in the electronic filtration market due to the critical need to protect intricate electronic components from liquid contaminants. As electronic devices evolve in complexity and compactness, the significance of efficient liquid filtration to prevent damage and uphold optimal performance has intensified. This heightened awareness of the role liquid filters play in safeguarding electronic systems positions them as the second fastest-growing product type in the electronic filtration market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=239108694

Loading... Loading...

Based on application, the cleanroom environment is the largest application form in the health & electronics filtration market in the forecast period. The burgeoning growth of cleanroom environments in electronics filtration is propelled by the escalating intricacies of semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing. Miniaturization demands ultra-clean conditions to thwart microscopic contaminants that could compromise product integrity. As the electronics industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the expansion of cleanroom facilities becomes pivotal to ensuring the production of high-quality, reliable, and cutting-edge electronic devices.

Based on filtration technology, mechanical filtration is the largest segment in the electronics filtration market during the forecast period. Moreover, mechanical filters are integral in semiconductor manufacturing, preventing particulate interference in delicate processes. With electronic components becoming increasingly sensitive to contamination, mechanical filters, such as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) and ULPA (Ultra-Low Penetration Air) filters, are vital for removing microscopic particles. Stringent industry standards, regulatory requirements, and the imperative to achieve and maintain cleanroom classifications contribute to the growth.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com