Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 After Market Close on February 26, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD, a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Monday, February 26, 2024, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), Revolution Medicines' senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and full year, and provide an update on corporate progress.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company's development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact: Erin Graves 650-779-0136 egraves@revmed.com