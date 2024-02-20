FibroGen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN will announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, February 26 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.



Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.fibrogen.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in to the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF fully human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunoncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contacts: FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:

David DeLucia, CFA

Vice President of Corporate FP&A / Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@fibrogen.com

Media:

Meichiel Keenan

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

media@fibrogen.com