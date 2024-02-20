Ovation Fertility Welcomes Pradeep Warikoo, PhD, HCLD, ELD, CC (ABB), as Cincinnati Lab Director

Loading... Loading...

Nashville, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pradeep Warikoo, PhD, HCLD, ELD, CC (ABB), has joined the Ovation® Fertility team as laboratory director of Ovation Fertility Cincinnati, effective February 1, 2024. Dr. Warikoo comes to Ovation from the Bethesda Fertility Center Reproductive Study Lab in Cincinnati, where he has served as scientific director for more than 25 years.

"Ovation's expansion in the Cincinnati area involves a close partnership with our partner physicians at the Institute for Reproductive Health, which combined with Bethesda Fertility Center effective February 1," says Conor Beardsley, President of Ovation Fertility. "We are thrilled to add Dr. Warikoo to our growing roster of experienced lab directors who are leading the field of reproductive science with outstanding outcomes and innovative research. He is a well-known leader in the field with decades of experience, and we look forward to his contributions to our continued advancements of the state of the art in IVF."

In addition to overseeing all operations of Ovation Fertility Cincinnati's IVF and andrology laboratories, Dr. Warikoo will lead Ovation's newest standalone andrology laboratory, which opened in the former Bethesda Fertility Center satellite clinic at 10506 Montgomery Rd, Suite 305, in Cincinnati, on February 15.

"Becoming part of Ovation is a wonderful opportunity for me and my team," says Dr. Warikoo. "This change opens the door to a wealth of knowledge and resources to equip our lab and team members to better serve our patients who need advanced assisted reproductive technologies to have children. I'm also excited about the opportunities to collaborate with all of Ovation's highly respected scientists to share knowledge and analyze data that can lead to new discoveries and raise the scientific bar for the field of reproductive medicine."

Dr. Warikoo has been directing IVF laboratories for more than three decades, starting at the Southern California Fertility Institute in Santa Monica in 1989, and later, at FIRST IVF in Saginaw, Michigan. In 1993, Dr. Warikoo was invited to establish the IVF program at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he also taught OBGYN residents as an associate professor. He currently serves as a clinical associate professor at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Fairborn, Ohio.

Dr. Warikoo received his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Delhi in India and conducted post-doctoral research at the Primate Research Center at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is board certified by the American Board of Bioanalysis as a High Complexity Laboratory Director, Embryology Laboratory Director and Clinical Consultant. Dr. Warikoo's research interests are in oocyte maturation and cryopreservation, blastocyst development and preimplantation diagnosis. His research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals and book chapters.

About Ovation Fertility

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation's IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation's vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About US Fertility

US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, is united under a shared mission: to drive innovation and leverage best practices both to enhance the patient experience and improve treatment outcomes. To date, US Fertility has helped 130,000 babies be born through its fertility services. Our collective clinical and operational expertise provides our fertility partner practices with advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. https://www.usfertility.com

