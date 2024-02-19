NDT and Inspection Companies - General Electric (GE) and Intertek Group plc (UK) are the Key Players

Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NDT and inspection market is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2029 from USD 11.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the 2024-2029 period.

SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA

SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, stands as a global leader and innovator in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, and certification services. Renowned for setting the global benchmark in quality and integrity, the company's core services are categorized into inspection, testing, certification, and verification. Catering to a diverse range of industries such as oil & gas, energy, agriculture & food, mining, chemical, and industrial manufacturing, SGS provides non-destructive testing (NDT) products and services.

Major NDT and Inspection companies include:

General Electric (US)

MISTRAS Group (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Ashtead Technology (Scotland)

Nikon Metrology NV (UK)

SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA, (Switzerland)

Magnaflux (US)

Eddyfi Technologies (Canada)

Sonatest (UK)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

Applus+ (Spain)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Comet Group (Switzerland)

TUV Rheinland (Germany)

FISCHER TECHNOLOGY INC. (US)

Acuren (US)

CREAFORM (Canada)

Vidisco Ltd. (Israel)

DEKRA (Germany)

Team, Inc. (US)

Engaged in the delivery of inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services, SGS operates through various segments including Connectivity & Products (C&P), Health & Nutrition (H&N), Industries & Environment (I&E), Natural Resources (NR), and Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment covers electrical and electronic goods, soft lines, hardlines, and trade facilitation.

With a vast network comprising over 2,600 offices and laboratories worldwide, SGS extends its products and services across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company maintains various subsidiaries, including SGS United Kingdom Limited (UK), SGS North America Inc. (US), SGS Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Vernolienne de Laboratories SA (France), and SGS Korea Co., Ltd.

Intertek Group plc

Intertek Group plc has been actively providing testing and certification services for several years, with a primary focus on ensuring the quality and safety of products, processes, and systems. As a trusted brand, the company assists its clients in gaining a competitive advantage while working to minimize the adverse impact of various products and processes on health and the environment. Intertek promotes the use of sustainable and eco-friendly products through its testing services, ensuring that clients' products meet the required standards in terms of quality, health, environment, safety, and social considerations.

The Resources segment delivers industry services and minerals or similar services across a range of total quality assurance solutions to the oil, gas, nuclear, power, and minerals industries. Intertek's services for the aerospace industry include auditing, inspection, scientific and regulatory consultingcertification. The company's inspection and testing services adhere to certified procedures and stringent methods for components, products, systems, and jet fuel.

General Electric

General Electric (GE) stands as a prominent multinational conglomerate, operating globally as the largest multinational conglomerate and a global high-tech industrial entity with a focus on infrastructure and financial services. The company originated from the merger of Edison General Electric Company (US) and Thomson-Houston Electric Company (US). Its business operations are segmented into Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Corporate.

General Electric is renowned for delivering innovative products, including sensor-based measurement tools, asset condition monitoring systems, controls, inspection technologies, advanced software, and radiation measurement solutions. One of its key subsidiaries, GE Inspection Technologies, specializes in non-destructive testing equipment, software, and inspection services. This subsidiary plays a pivotal role in evaluating material, component, and system properties critical for ensuring the quality and durability of engineering and manufacturing processes.

GE Inspection Technologies (GEIT) has undergone a name change and is now recognized as Waygate Technologies, a subsidiary of Baker Hughes. Positioned as the global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT), Waygate Technologies proudly provides an extensive array of industrial inspection solutions. This comprehensive portfolio encompasses radiography and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection, ultrasound, and eddy current technologies. These offerings are designed to uphold and enhance quality, safety, and productivity for our valued customers.

Applus+

Applus+ is a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, founded in 1996. With a diverse range of offerings, the company operates across multiple industries, including automotive, energy, environment, and infrastructure. Applus+ plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality, safety, and compliance of products and services through its comprehensive testing and inspection solutions. The company's services encompass areas such as non-destructive testing, quality assurance, environmental monitoring, and certification. With a commitment to innovation and technological advancement, Applus+ has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, contributing to the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of various sectors. The company has a global presence in more than 65 countries.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation , originally established as Takachiho Seisakusho by Takeshi Yamashita, underwent a name change from Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. to Olympus Corporation in 2003. The company specializes in the manufacturing of optics and reprography products, operating across three key business divisions.

These business divisions include the endoscopic solutions business, therapeutic solutions business, and others. The endoscopic solutions business includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as system integration solutions and medical services. The therapeutic solutions business includes an array of surgical energy devices and a wide range of instruments to help prevent, detect, and treat disease. Whereas other segments involve conducting research and development as well as exploratory initiatives for new businesses. Additionally, it encompasses activities related to the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of biomedical materials, including synthetic bone fillers and orthopedic equipment.

