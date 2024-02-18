Bombardier's Proven Global 7500 Makes Debut at Singapore Airshow, Smoothest-flying Ultra-Long-Range Business Jet

Loading... Loading...

With more than 150 aircraft delivered to date, the Global 7500 aircraft is business aviation's most reliable, luxurious and productive home office in the sky

The Global 7500 jet boasts an unrivaled cabin, signature smooth ride and is the largest and longest-range business aircraft certified and in service

In the past six months, the Global 7500 aircraft has built upon its long list of awards and has flown multiple record-breaking missions, showcasing its unmatched performance attributes



MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced it is bringing its industry-defining Global 7500 aircraft to the Singapore Airshow Feb. 20-25, making its debut at this important industry event. Truly in a class of its own, the Global 7500 aircraft has transformed business aviation with its refined design, unsurpassed performance and outstanding technological advancements.

The ultra-long-range Global 7500 aircraft has proven to be the highest performing purpose-built business jet in the world. Holding the title of the longest-range flight in business aviation of over 8,225 nautical miles, Bombardier has delivered more than 150 aircraft, highlighting its high reliability and in-demand attributes. With a fleet dispatch reliability of more than 99.8% through well over 100,000 flight hours, unsurpassed performance, outstanding technological advancements, cutting-edge sustainability attributes and luxurious, exceptional cabins for maximum productivity and comfort, the Global 7500 is in a class of its own.

"Bombardier leads the way in the development of cutting-edge, industry-defining aircraft and our Global 7500 aircraft embodies all of our outstanding craftmanship, innovation and performance attributes that set it apart from the competition," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. "The Global 7500 aircraft is the perfect choice for our Asia-Pacific customers seeking the finest business jet for long-distance travel. It is also a capable option for specialized and defense clients who need a reliable workhorse for a variety of missions."

The Global 7500 jet packs a punch when it comes to performance. It boasts a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), enabling it to have the capacity to set numerous speed and distance records. Recently, the Global 7500 aircraft set multiple speed records, showcasing its impressive performance attributes.* These accomplishments build on earlier speed and distance records, including the fastest flight from Los Angeles to New York and New York to London, as well as the longest ever flight out of London City Airport.

The Global 7500 aircraft also enables several key long-distance pairs from Singapore, including Singapore to San Francisco, Singapore to London, along with other key long-distance routes in the Asia-Pacific region such as Hong Kong to New York, Tokyo to New York and Melbourne to Los Angeles.

An engineering masterpiece that enables clients to benefit from unsurpassed comfort and performance, the Global 7500 jet lets passengers experience the pinnacle of business aviation. Its technologically advanced Smooth Flĕx Wing cuts down on drag, reduces fuel burn and lowers emissions, all the while offering the smoothest ride, as well as producing excellent short-field and high-speed performance.

Supreme luxury and productivity are the Global 7500's calling cards. Its stunning, spacious interior features four true living spaces, a full-size, superbly equipped kitchen and a dedicated crew suite, offering the ultimate in-flight experience. Innovative design elements set the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior in business aviation, including Bombardier's patented Nuage seat, which features the industry's first zero-gravity position.

The aircraft also features Soleil lighting system, the industry's most advanced cabin lighting technology. Designed and developed exclusively for the Global 7500 aircraft, this is aviation's first circadian rhythm-based cabin lighting technology fully integrated with the Flight Management System, and it introduces the revolutionary Dynamic Daylight Simulation feature which helps to combat jet lag.

Essentially, the Global 7500 aircraft is the ultimate home in the sky, a reliable, productive business tool with its ultra-fast internet capabilities and impeccably designed cabins.

For customers or media interested in exploring the Global 7500 on display at the Singapore Airshow, visits are available by appointment.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) and its subsidiaries (Bombardier Group), is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Bombardier is headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, and through the Bombardier Group, operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Bombardier Group's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia. For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Nuage, Pũr Air, Smooth Flĕx Wing and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*All records are pending or have received final approval by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA)

