Aeries Technology Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology AERT, a global professional services and consulting partner, today announced that the company will host a conference call to discuss their financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET.



The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.aeriestechnology.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available following its conclusion at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) with access code 10186664 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, February 29, 2024. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aeriestechnology.com.



About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology AERT is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client's business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology's unique approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

Contacts

Ryan Gardella

AeriesIR@icrinc.com