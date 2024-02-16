Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Endeavour, and Qualys and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Endeavour Mining plc EDVMF, and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Endeavour Mining plc EDVMF

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour's Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board's investigation "into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal." The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with "immediate effect."

On this news, Endeavour's stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

For more information on the Endeavour investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EDVMF

Qualys, Inc. QLYS

On February 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley outlined material topline risks to Qualys resulting from Microsoft's plan to end its partnership with the software company. Microsoft is estimated to account for at least 5-10% of Qualys' revenue.

Shares of Qualys, Inc. stock fell as much as 12% in intraday trading on February 5, 2024.

For more information on the Qualys investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QLYS

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com