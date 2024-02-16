LOVESAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lovesac Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lovesac Company ("Lovesac" or the "Company") LOVE in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac securities between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 20, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (ii) accordingly, Lovesac's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (iv) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com