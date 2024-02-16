TEMENOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Temenos AG on Behalf of Temenos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Temenos AG ("Temenos" or the "Company") TMSNY on behalf of Temenos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Temenos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 15, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled "Temenos: Major Accounting Irregularities, Failed Products And An Illusive Turnaround." Hindenburg stated, "Our 4-month investigation into Temenos, involving interviews with 25 former employees, including senior leaders at the company, uncovered hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities. This includes evidence of roundtripped revenue, sham partnerships, rampant pulling forward of contract renewals, backdated contracts, excessive capitalization of seemingly non-existent R&D investments, and other classic accounting red flags."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Temenos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

