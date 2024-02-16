Rocket EV Showcasing Melitron EV Charger Solutions at 2024 Canadian International Auto Show

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV charger solutions provider Rocket EV is showcasing Melitron EV chargers at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show taking place February 16 to 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The EV chargers are on display in the Grand Touring Automobiles Rolls-Royce exhibit - booth #714716 in the South Hall; and the Pfaff Automotive Partners Porsche exhibit - booth #M300-11 in the North Hall. Rocket EV is the EV charger solutions provider to both luxury automotive dealership groups.



Rocket EV, Canada's leading EV charger installer for residences and businesses, is at the Show promoting Melitron EV chargers and Rocket EV's EV charger program for Canadian automotive dealerships. The program simplifies the selection and installation of chargers for new EV owners, with free site consultations, all-in-one pricing, financing, fast delivery and installation.

On exhibit at the Show are Melitron commercial EV chargers featuring high definition digital displays that are ideal for businesses to advertise and create engaging, interactive digital experiences. Residential EV charger models are also available.

"As a leader in the EV Industry, Rocket EV is constantly searching for best-in-class technology to enhance the experience for both our automotive dealer and commercial partners," said Gerry De Luca, Founder and President at Rocket EV. "Melitron's technology represents the future of multi-functional EV charging and we are excited to partner with them."

"We look forward to working with Rocket EV to drive the evolution of EV solutions through automotive dealerships across Canada," said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron.

EV chargers are part of Melitron's lineup of durable technology products. The Company also manufactures fully customizable indoor and outdoor digital signage, kiosks and metal enclosure systems for leading brands.

The Canadian International Auto Show features more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions, and draws an annual attendance of over 350,000. It is the largest automotive expo in Canada.

For tickets to the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show, visit https://autoshow.ca.

For more information about Rocket EV EV charging services, visit www.rocketev.ca.

For more information about Melitron EV chargers, visit www.melitron.com/ev-chargers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fe837ac-5222-438a-8930-c292d2dba770





Contact: Melitron pr@melitron.com