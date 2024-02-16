TC Energy declares quarterly dividends

Loading... Loading...

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation ((TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per common share for the quarter ending Mar. 31, 2024, on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on Apr. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 28, 2024.



The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding Mar. 28, 2024, payable on Mar. 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 29, 2024: Series 1 (TRP.PR.A) - $0.2174375 per share Series 2 (TRP.PR.F) - $0.4280309 per share Series 3 (TRP.PR.B) - $0.105875 per share Series 4 (TRP.PR.H) - $0.388683 per share





For the period up to but excluding Apr. 30, 2024, payable on Apr. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Apr. 2, 2024:

Series 5 (TRP.PR.C) - $0.1218125 per share Series 6 (TRP.PR.I) - $0.4088163 per share Series 7 (TRP.PR.D) - $0.243938 per share Series 9 (TRP.PR.E) - $0.235125 per share





These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy's common and preferred shares.

About TC Energy

We're a team of 7,000+ energy problem solvers working to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on. Today, we're taking action to make that energy more sustainable and more secure – while innovating and modernizing to reduce emissions from our business. Along the way, we invest in communities and partner with our neighbours, customers and governments to build the energy system of the future.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com .



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

-30-

Media Inquiries:

Media Relations

media@tcenergy.com

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Gavin Wylie / Hunter Mau

investor_relations@tcenergy.com

403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71b2abe9-7e8b-49e2-90f0-c446b4cb82ed