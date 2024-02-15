CHEMOURS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Chemours Company on Behalf of Chemours Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Chemours Company ("Chemours" or the "Company") CC on behalf of Chemours stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Chemours has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 13, 2024, after the market closed, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company further clarified, stating that it was delaying its results because Chemours is "evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications," and because the Company's Audit Committee "needs additional time to complete a related internal review."

On this news, Chemours' stock price fell as much as 12% during intraday trading on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chemours shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

