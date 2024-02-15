VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE on behalf of long-term stockholders of Virgin Galactic. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Virgin Galactic have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



On March 2, 2022, news outlets reported on the filing of a shareholder lawsuit alleging that former Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role at the Company to sell some 10 million shares of stock for $315 million before abruptly resigning from the Company's Board of Directors in February 2022.

On this news, Virgin Galactic's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 12.42%, to close at $8.25 per share on March 3, 2022.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Virgin Galactic, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com