Virginia Injury Law Celebrates Significant Growth, Emerging as the Largest Black-Owned Personal Injury Firm in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Injury Law , under the leadership of Christian Simpson, CEO and Principal Attorney, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of becoming the largest Black-owned personal injury law firm in Virginia. The firm has experienced extraordinary growth, boasting an impressive 40% increase in revenue, doubling the size of its team, and significantly expanding its client base over the past year.



Christian Simpson's legal career began as an insurance defense attorney, where he focused on representing healthcare providers in complex medical negligence cases. He then became an advocate for whistleblowers, helping to protect individuals who spoke out about illegal or unethical activity within their own companies.

In 2008, Simpson moved into the personal injury field, joining a boutique personal injury firm, where he leveraged his experience as an advocate and his in-depth understanding of insurance defense tactics. In 2015, Mr. Simpson founded Virginia Injury Law as a way to channel his experience and passion into representing clients who suffered injuries due to motor vehicle accidents.

"I am honored to lead Virginia Injury Law, the largest Black-owned personal injury law firm in Virginia. Our remarkable growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to justice and advocacy for our clients," stated Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of the firm .

Virginia Injury Law embodies Mr. Simpson's belief in, and connection to, the community. Growing up in Alexandria and graduating from William and Mary Law School, he remains committed to serving the Richmond, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach communities with the highest standards of legal expertise and personalized client advocacy.

The firm's success is not only measured by its impressive growth but also by its dedication to community outreach and education. Virginia Injury Law actively engages in initiatives to raise awareness about personal injury rights, safety measures, and legal actions available to individuals in the community.

About Virginia Injury Law

As the largest Black-owned personal injury law firm in the state, Virginia Injury Law is committed to upholding justice and advocating for the rights of its clients. The firm's success story is a testament to its unwavering dedication to its founding principles, ensuring that individuals in Virginia receive the legal representation and support they deserve.

