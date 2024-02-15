Wabash Announces Additional $150 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization

Loading... Loading...

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash WNC, the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced its Board of Directors authorized the company's repurchase of up to an additional $150 million of the company's common stock. With this increase to the existing repurchase authorization, the company's total outstanding repurchase authorization is approximately $180 million. Stock repurchases under this authorization may be made in the open market or in private transactions at times and in amounts determined by the Company at its discretion.



"The Board's approval to increase our share repurchase authorization reflects the strength of our balance sheet as well as our strong free cash flow generation," said Mike Pettit, Wabash senior vice president & CFO. "Over the last five years, we generated operating cash flow of over $700 million and free cash flow of approximately $450 million even in the context of record capital investments as we invest in our business and drive organic growth. Over this time, we have repurchased nearly 12 million shares or over 20 percent of shares outstanding. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances investment in our business for growth with returning capital to our shareholders."

As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash WNC is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

