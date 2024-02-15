STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Loading... Loading...

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. GASS (the "Company"), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 before the market opens in New York on February 21, 2024.

On February 21, 2024 at 11:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference Call details: Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5a9a46dfca042dc92ba8964d5249798

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc.'s fleet consists of fully pressurised, semi refrigerated and fully refrigerated vessels. StealthGas Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol "GASS."

Company Contact: Konstantinos Sistovaris STEALTHGAS.INC. E-mail: info@stealthgas.com