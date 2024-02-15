Elucida Oncology to Present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

Loading... Loading...

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology, will present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 28th at 9:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference at the News & Media section of the company's website.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class nanoparticle C'Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed with unique Target or Clear® properties that substantially increase delivery and retention of highly potent drugs into difficult to treat tumors, with minimal systemic exposure due to their rapid renal clearance. Early clinical results from ELU001, the company's lead CDC clinical candidate targeting folate receptor alpha (FRα), show durable anti-cancer activity across a variety of solid tumors regardless of FRα expression levels, and a well-tolerated safety profile with no evidence of multiple severe adverse events associated with antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). The potential of CDCs to penetrate deep into tumors and generate promising efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicities may address key limitations of ADCs and other drug delivery platforms. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

