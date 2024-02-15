Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 97.30 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 13.73%: Straits Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperspectral imaging entails the capture and processing of images at a multitude of wavelengths. Although multispectral imaging can evaluate a process using three or four colors (red, green, blue, and near-infrared), hyperspectral imaging divides the image into tens or hundreds of colors. Hyperspectral images use spectroscopy technology to gather more spectral data for each pixel in the scene image, which is used to identify materials based on the behavior of objects that illuminate the light. Hyperspectral imaging can address global food safety and demand concerns. In addition, issues such as crop failure, pathogen attack, and plant duress can be managed with increased technology adoption in the agricultural industry. In agriculture, hyperspectral imaging has been used for various purposes, including measuring crop biochemical and biophysical properties to comprehend vegetation physiological health and predict yield, assessing crop nutritional status, monitoring crop disease, and analyzing soil qualities.

Increased Global Food Safety Concerns Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, "The global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market size was valued at USD 35.86 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 97.30 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period (2023–2031)." Inadequate crop quality checks have contributed to a significant rise in food-borne illness outbreaks. Hyperspectral imaging is used to monitor crop health in order to fight world food insecurity and stop the spread of food-borne illnesses. Changes in a plant's physiology and health can alter its reflective properties. These minute changes can be detected by hyperspectral imaging, allowing the identification of conditions such as plant stress caused by various factors, including disease, nutrient deficiency, and water stress. Consequently, hyperspectral imaging is a viable solution to global food insecurity, as the technology can control outbreaks of food-borne diseases and stimulate market expansion.

Increased Emphasis on Precision Farming Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Precision agriculture has made significant strides with hyperspectral imaging solutions, necessitating information beyond RGB. The effective use of hyperspectral imaging in precision agriculture can assist producers in efficiently using resources such as herbicides and pesticides and provide information on the current growth stage and health of crops. Precision agriculture is a discipline that employs high-tech sensors and analysis tools to enhance crop yields and facilitate management decision-making. Regardless of the data source, the purpose of precision agriculture is to assist farmers in operating their enterprises effectively. This assistance can take various forms, but the result typically reduces the necessary resources. Therefore, with the development and improved adoption of hyperspectral imaging solutions in the agricultural industry, precision agriculture would significantly increase, which is urgently required to address the current problems in the agricultural industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period. North America is one of the primary regions for the growth and development of agricultural hyperspectral imaging. The high growth of hyperspectral imaging in the agricultural industry in North America can be attributed to the region's technological advancements and the potential to incorporate high-investment equipment. With its constant plant health monitoring, hyperspectral imaging can boost agricultural productivity in North America. Furthermore, yield detection capability through hyperspectral imaging in agriculture will enable a production forecast, allowing the plantation to satisfy the food demands for regional self-consumption and global export. In addition, many prominent hyperspectral imaging equipment suppliers, such as Surface Optics Corporation, Corning Incorporated, and Headwall Photonics, Inc., operate in the North American region, thereby contributing to the expansion of the regional market.

China is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.29% over the forecast period. China is one of the world's greatest countries and has the largest population. Due to the country's large population, food demand is also substantial. China is a developing nation with a grievous lack of arable land; its agriculture has always been labor-intensive. Nevertheless, numerous techniques have been developed or utilized throughout its history to increase agricultural productivity and efficiency. China's high level of technological development is anticipated to play a vital role in the country's increased adoption of hyperspectral imaging in agriculture.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is divided into the camera, artificial light source, image processor, and others. The camera segment is responsible for the most significant market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.75% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is segmented into yield estimation, crop disease monitoring, impurity detection, stress detection, vegetation mapping, and others. The stress detection segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market players are Analytik Ltd., BaySpec, Inc., Cubert GmbH, FluroSat, Gamaya, Corning Incorporated, HAIP Solutions GmbH, ImpactVision, Inc., Inno-spec GmbH, INO, Imec, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Surface Optics Corporation, Resonon Inc., and Teledyne Flir LLC.

Market News

In July 2022, Pixxel, an emerging pioneer in cutting-edge earth-imaging technology, partnered with Australian cloud-based agritech firm DataFarming. Using Pixxel's hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health for tens of thousands of producers at new speeds and higher resolutions compared to multispectral imaging.

In November 2022, Pixxel was scheduling the launch of its third hyperspectral satellite, Anand, from the Sriharikota spaceport using ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The satellite's imagery can detect pest infestation, map forest fires, and identify soil stress and hydrocarbon spills.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market: Segmentation

By Product

Camera

Artificial Light Source

Image Processor

Others

By Applications

Yield Estimation

Crop Disease Monitoring

Impurity Detection

Stress Detection

Vegetation Mapping

Others

By Regions

North America

South America

Europe

The U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

