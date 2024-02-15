Compass Lexecon Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Loading... Loading...

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced several global leadership appointments at its Compass Lexecon subsidiary.



Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden and Kirsten Edwards-Warren have been named Co-Heads of the Compass Lexecon Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") practice. The shared leadership will enable them to continue their substantial client responsibilities while also taking ownership of the significant growth journey across the EMEA region through new market entry, extended service offerings and the continued attraction and development of talented professionals.

Mark Israel has been named as President of Compass Lexecon and will continue to serve as Head of Compass Lexecon's North American Antitrust practice. In this role, Dr. Israel will continue to serve clients and also focus on further enhancing Compass Lexecon's global platform and offerings.

Daniel Fischel, who previously served as Chairman and President of Compass Lexecon, will continue to serve as Chairman. Jorge Padilla, who previously served as Head of Compass Lexecon EMEA, is assuming the role of Chair of Compass Lexecon EMEA. In this role, Dr. Padilla will focus on supporting clients, attracting senior talent and providing strategic guidance and direction.

"Compass Lexecon has world-leading, dedicated professionals who have built deep client relationships, powerful market positions and a reputation for creating great career opportunities for talented people," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "I am extraordinarily excited to support Mark, Lorenzo, Neil and Kirsten as they build upon the enormous success they have created for our clients and our teams."

Compass Lexecon provides law firms, corporations and government clients with clear analysis of complex issues. Compass Lexecon experts have been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance — providing critical insight in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions and public policy debates.

Dr. Padilla added, "I am delighted with this strengthening in the leadership of the Compass Lexecon EMEA practice. I have worked with Kirsten, Neil and Lorenzo for many years — they make an outstanding team, and I am excited to see where their energy and ideas will take the business. I look forward to supporting them as EMEA Chair, and I am pleased to focus my efforts on client work and attracting and developing the next generation of Compass Lexecon experts."

Commenting on the leadership appointments, Mr. Fischel said, "Because of all our colleagues, Compass Lexecon is the world's leading economic consulting firm. This leadership team makes it even stronger and will continue to drive the business forward to provide the highest quality of service for our clients."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

