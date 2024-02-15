Kforce Inc. to Attend the Bank of America Information and Business Services Investor Conference

Loading... Loading...

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. KFRC, a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced that management will participate in the Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference on March 14, 2024, in New York City.

A link to the webcast and presentation, which is currently scheduled for 9:20am, can be accessed at www.kforce.com under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide career opportunities for approximately 20,000 highly skilled professionals on a temporary, consulting or direct-hire basis. These professionals work with approximately 2,500 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500, helping them conquer challenges and meet their digital transformation goals. Together, we reimagine how business gets done. For more than 60 years, we've achieved our clients' objectives by combining a KNOWLEDGEforce®—our namesake—with flexibility and an unmatched drive for excellence.

Michael R. Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927

All statements made at these conferences, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Firm's investments in its business, its long-term growth ambitions, its expected progress towards double-digit operating margins, the Firm's expectation to capture additional market share and its preparation for the long-term regardless of the near-term macro-economic environment, the demand environment for highly skilled talent, the correlation of the secular demand drivers in the technology talent solutions space to our long-term success, the intent and ability to declare and pay quarterly dividends, and the Firm's quarterly guidance. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions; growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm's ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses, income, gains or losses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; our ability to comply with government regulations, laws, orders, guidelines and policies that impact our business; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; ability to comply with our obligations in a remote work environment; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems; impacts of actual or potential litigation or other legal or regulatory matters or liabilities, including the risk factors and matters listed from time to time in the Firm's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Firm's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan," "in our view" and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.