Sustainable Energy Group - CuraScientific Statement From the New Chairman: The Company Moves Forward in the $800B Alternative Energy Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Today CuraScientific Corp., (the "Company") CSTF announces that the Company has acquired Sustainable Energy Group, Inc. and has pivoted its direction to the $800B alternative energy space.

Sustainable Energy Group Inc., a subsidiary of CuraScientific, has announced its acquisition and the appointment of Brian Gardner as Chairman and Chief Operations Officer. Brian Gardner, renowned for his expertise in business operations, especially within construction and alternative energy development, has been leading SEG as President since 2020, overseeing significant growth with annual sales exceeding $3.5 million. Under his leadership, SEG has expanded its focus on solar and sustainable energy solutions, even establishing a residential energy efficiency retrofit department.

Brian Gardner, Chairman and COO, stated, "I bring extensive experience spanning over 15 years, with a successful track record in driving growth and product development. The company is well-positioned to lead SEG into its next phase as a publicly traded company. My vision includes expanding SEG's presence in the Western USA, where the majority of its revenue is generated, and introducing new proprietary products and services to capitalize on the $36 billion solar industry. I want to emphasize SEG's commitment to maintaining public compliance and transparency while delivering value to shareholders. We have worked hard to maintain our reputation, built over 20 years through our dedicated team, innovative products, and reliable services. As the company prepares to launch its existing revenue model and new proprietary products, it aims to leverage its position in the renewable energy sector for a prosperous future.

ABOUT: Sustainable Energy Group Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuraScientific. Established in 2004, SEG has grown from a multi-licensed contractor specializing in solar energy systems in Northern California to a recognized leader known for its craftsmanship, technical expertise, and state-of-the-art technology. With the development of new proprietary products, SEG's decision to go public in 2024 reflects its strategy to leverage market opportunities and accelerate growth in the alternative energy industry.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact: Samuel Berry, CEO

CuraScientific Corp

Sustainable Energy Group, Inc.

420 Sierra College Drive, Suite 320

Grass Valley, California 95945

Sustainableenergygroup.com

(909) 435-1642

info@curascientificcorp.com