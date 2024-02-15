memsstar Signs Labtec Sales, Inc. as Exclusive North American Sales Representative

Loading... Loading...

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memsstar Ltd., a leading provider of etch and deposition equipment to researchers and manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), today announced that Labtec Sales, Inc. (Gilroy, Calif.) has signed on as the exclusive sales representative for memsstar tools in North America. Labtec Sales will provide sales support for all MEMS manufacturing and R&D systems built on memsstar's ORBIS™ platforms to memsstar customers throughout the United States and Canada.



"memsstar is a welcome addition to the group of high-value microelectronics manufacturers that Labtec Sales represents. Their state-of-the-art ORBIS systems provide essential capabilities for the development and manufacture of MEMS and sensor devices that have become vital to automotive, biomedical, telecommunications and other applications," said Frank Lowry, president, Labtec Sales.

The ORBIS portfolio includes the ORBIS 3000 single-cassette cluster tool for volume MEMS manufacturing; the ORBIS 1000 single-wafer vacuum loadlock for low-volume MEMS production; and the ORBIS ALPHA platform for cost-effective MEMS R&D. All ORBIS systems integrate with memsstar's proprietary process modules, including its XERIC™ oxide and silicon etch modules and AURIX™ surface-modification modules.

"Expanding our installed base in North America is a key business development strategy," said memsstar CEO Tony McKie. "After an extensive search for our new sales representative firm, we determined that Labtec Sales had the right combination of experience, market knowledge, responsiveness, and product mix to effectively represent memsstar in this essential market."

About Labtec Sales, Inc.

Labtec Sales, Inc. represents leading manufacturers of systems and components for the photonics, semiconductor, optics, solar and medical industries. Each of the manufacturers' products are complementary to each other, enabling Labtec Sales to serve as a unique resource for its customers. The company's primary goal is to provide customers with the confidence of owning top-performing products backed by expert support teams. www.labtec-sales.com

About memsstar Limited

memsstar Limited is a leading provider of deposition equipment, etch equipment, and technology products and services to manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS). The company's remanufactured etch and deposition equipment and its proprietary technology solutions support the European semiconductor market and the global MEMS market. memsstar delivers proprietary process technology and equipment to help the MEMS industry meet the challenges of developing and manufacturing increasingly complex and integrated MEMS devices. For more information, visit https://memsstar.com

