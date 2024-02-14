Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; imminent February 20, 2024 deadline

Loading... Loading...

​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Heaven" or the "Company") GDHG investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Golden Heaven securities between April 13, 2023 through November 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On November 13, 2023, during trading hours, Hindenburg Research shared a series of tweets on X.com (previously known as Twitter) titled "NEW FROM US: We Are Short Golden Heaven Group, Another Classic ‘China Hustle.'" Hindenburg pointed out that Golden Heaven claims to run six venues in Southern China, including amusement and water parks, noting a suspicious stock price increase since its IPO in April 2023. Hindenburg suggested that several of Golden Heaven's amusement parks are either non-operational or in disrepair, a fact the company has either not disclosed or delayed disclosing. Following these revelations, Golden Heaven's stock price plummeted by $6.63 per share, or about 27.92%, ending the day at $17.12 from a previous $23.75.

The filed lawsuit contends that during the stated period, the Defendants engaged in misleading or false statements, along with omissions, including that: (i) the condition of Golden Heaven's amusement parks was generally poor; (ii) Golden Heaven had significantly exaggerated its amusement parks' visitor numbers and its growth outlook; and (iii) hence, the Defendants' assertions regarding its business operations and future prospects were materially deceptive and/or lacked a solid basis at all crucial times.

