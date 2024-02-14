B. Riley Financial, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 25, 2024 deadline.

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley" or the "Company") RILY investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased B. Riley securities between May 10, 2023 through November 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

In May 2023, B. Riley supported Brian Kahn in a $2.8 billion management buyout of Franchise Group, Inc., partially financed by Nomura. On November 2, 2023, John Hughes of Prophecy Asset Management was charged with defrauding investors, with Kahn implicated as a co-conspirator on November 3rd. This led to a 21.70% drop in B. Riley shares to $32.54 on November 6th.

On November 9, 2023, B. Riley disclosed complex transactions involving Kahn and subsidiaries in the FRG buyout. The Friendly Bear reported suspicions of manipulation and control by B. Riley, causing B. Riley shares to fall by 14.87% to $25.60 on November 10th, and further to $21.01 on November 13th.

