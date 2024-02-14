Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amylyx" or the "Company") AMLX securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AMX0035's (commercially referred to as "RELYVRIO" in the U.S.), a treatment used for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS"), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, commercial prospects; (2) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (3) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (4) accordingly, defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (5) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Amylyx should contact the Firm prior to the April 9, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

