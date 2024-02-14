Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Infosys McCamish Systems, LLC (IMS) Data Breach

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of America (BOA) recently announced that one of its service providers, IMS, suffered from a cybersecurity attack in November 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' first and last names, email addresses, business email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and other information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against IMS related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from BOA or IMS, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from BOA or IMS that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.





CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com