Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Ernst & Young Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young, LLP announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in late May 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' first names or first initials, last names, addresses, financial account information, debit or credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and/or other unique government-issued identification numbers.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Ernst & Young related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Ernst & Young, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Ernst & Young that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com