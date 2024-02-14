Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Paycom Payroll, LLC Data Breach

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycom Payroll, LLC announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack, occurring between late May and early June of 2023, which impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, passport information, and employment authorization card information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Paycom related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Paycom you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Paycom Payroll, LLC, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

