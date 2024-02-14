Questex's Vibe Conference Announces the 2024 Supplier Awards Finalists

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, today announces the finalists for the 2024 Supplier Awards.



For more than ten years, the Supplier Awards have invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes, including business-building support as well as service and support performance through live interviews. To ensure efficient, fair and unbiased balloting and analysis, results were analyzed by food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit Group. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

The 2024 Supplier Awards finalists:

BEER

Large company : Anheuser-Busch InBev Constellation Brands Molson Coors Beverage Company

Medium company : Boston Beer Company Mark Anthony Brands New Belgium Brewing / Bell's Brewery

Small company : Sapporo-Stone Brewing Sierra Nevada Brewing



WINE

Large company : Constellation Brands E. & J. Gallo The Wine Group

Medium company : Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Jackson Family Wines Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Small company : Copper Cane Wines & Provisions J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Taub Family Selections

SPIRITS

Large company : Bacardi USA Sazerac Spirit of Gallo

Medium company : Brown-Forman Campari Group Tito's Handmade Vodka

Small company : Edrington Rémy Cointreau USA Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

NON-ALCOHOL

Large company: Red Bull North America



Medium company : American Beverage Marketers Monin Nestlé Premium Waters

Small company : Fever-Tree Owen's Craft Mixers Ritual Zero Proof

"Congratulations to the finalists of the 2024 awards program," said Tom Fox, Partner, CM Profit Group. "We look forward to seeing which companies come out on top at Vibe Conference."

Vibe Conference takes place February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA. To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Donna Bruns (for companies A-L) donna@vibeconference.com, or Fadi Alsayegh (for companies M-Z), falsayegh@questex.com.

