Blue Point Brewing Announces Its 4th Annual Shakedown on Main Street Festival Featuring Headliners Shaggy, Bryce Vine, and B.o.B

PATCHOGUE, New York, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island's original craft brewery and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, ("Tilray" or the "Company") TLRYTLRY, announced today that it will host its 4th annual Shakedown on Main Street arts and music festival on April 20 at its Patchogue, New York brewery . This year's celebration will be larger than ever and will feature live performances from world-renowned reggae artist Shaggy, acclaimed rappers Bryce Vine and B.o.B., and other musicians. Tickets can be purchased today at the festival website: https://www.bluepointbrewing.com/events/420 .



Elevating the festival experience, this year's Shakedown on Main Street will introduce a second stage, effectively doubling the event's size compared to last year. The festival grounds will host a vibrant marketplace featuring over 50 vendors, immersive live art installations, an array of local food trucks, skateboarding demonstrations, a mini-golf course, a Ferris wheel, and numerous other surprises awaiting discovery throughout the day.

Mark Burford, Founder of Blue Point Brewing, shared his enthusiasm: "At Blue Point, we're passionate about more than just crafting exceptional beer. We're dedicated to forging unforgettable moments that unite our community. Shakedown on Main Street has become a cornerstone event, eagerly anticipated each year. We're all set to deliver our grandest celebration yet, filled with vibrant music, exceptional beer, and the warm spirit of community."

The festival will be hosted in collaboration with SweetWater 420 Fest , one of the premier music festivals in Atlanta, Georgia presented by SweetWater Brewing Company, part of the Tilray Brands craft beer portfolio, and Pullman Yards. "This collaboration represents a fusion of our shared passion for craft beer and our commitment to creating memorable moments. Together, we're excited to offer an unparalleled festival experience that celebrates the best of music, art, and beer," said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands.

Shakedown on Main Street Festival details include:

Musical Acts: Featuring Shaggy, Bryce Vine, B.o.B., Shwayze, Neighbor, Ernie & the Band, MJT, Jah Stix, Soundswell, DJ Kaution, and DJ Moodmaker.

Featuring Shaggy, Bryce Vine, B.o.B., Shwayze, Neighbor, Ernie & the Band, MJT, Jah Stix, Soundswell, DJ Kaution, and DJ Moodmaker. Festival Hours: From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Location: Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main Street, Patchogue, NY. Ticket Information: Early-bird General Admission: $70; Early-bird VIP: $150 (limited availability); General Admission: $80; VIP: $160.

Early-bird General Admission: $70; Early-bird VIP: $150 (limited availability); General Admission: $80; VIP: $160. Age Restriction: Attendees must be 21 years or older. No refunds will be offered.



For further information and to secure your tickets, please visit the official festival website at https://www.bluepointbrewing.com/events/420 . Join us at Blue Point Brewery for a day of performances, beer, and unforgettable memories at Shakedown on Main Street.

ABOUT BLUE POINT:

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island's OG craft brewery. Twenty-five years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point's flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRYTLRY, is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

