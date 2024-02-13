SCTE® Opens Call for Papers for TechExpo 2024

Loading... Loading...

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, opens its call for papers today for presentation proposals for technical sessions that will be conducted during SCTE TechExpo 2024, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 24-26, 2024. All technical abstract submissions will be reviewed by the TechExpo Program Committee, chaired by Guy McCormick, senior vice president of engineering at Cox Communications, and Ronnie Dhaliwal, vice president, technology operations at Liberty Latin America.



"I am excited to build on the solid foundation that SCTE has created over 40 years with the industry's renewed flagship event, TechExpo," said Maria Popo, SCTE president and CEO. "This year's TechExpo will deliver an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry CEOs, CTOs, and decision-makers and to see emerging technologies and applications that will transform the industry."

The Program Committee would like to receive submissions on forward-looking technologies and solutions that will help power the industry's 10G initiative and move its technical foundation forward. In addition to English submissions, SCTE is also seeking presentations delivered in Spanish, showcasing Latin American concepts, technology and innovation.

SCTE will assemble subject matter experts in nine key areas:

Wireline Networks Evolution Wireless Network and Convergence with Wireline Construction and Network Planning Security and Privacy Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Cloud Services Commercial and Business Services Operational Transformation and Workforce Learning Energy Management and Sustainability



Abstracts on the above topics will be given priority, and other topics addressing broadband industry technical, engineering, and business issues also will be considered. Each abstract submission is limited to 2,000 characters and submitted papers should be either technical papers that describe new and emerging technologies, or operational practices that provide field guidance. Abstracts addressing a near-term solution (within the next three years) will be given priority. Each SCTE TechExpo abstract submission should be entered separately at expo.scte.org/callforpapers by April 5, 2024.

"TechExpo has evolved to incorporate so much more than cable, and we have increasingly broadened the event's audience to include pertinent communities like policy, security, sustainability and strategy as the gathering place for moving technology forward to advance connectivity around the world," said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs.

Registration for TechExpo will open on March 28, 2024, at the close of CableLabs' Winter Conference. For general questions regarding TechExpo technical workshops or the abstract submission process, please email speakers@scte.org.

About SCTE® TechExpo®

For 40 years the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has brought industry professionals together to connect, collaborate and innovate, providing the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The flagship event has been reintroduced as TechExpo to capture its expanding audience and growing convergence of technologies. SCTE will be hosting TechExpo 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 23-26, 2024. Chaired by Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications, and Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America, TechExpo will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of telecommunications. More information at https://techexpo.scte.org/.

Contact: press@scte.org