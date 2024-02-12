Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Waldencast, and Calavo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Waldencast Plc WALD, and Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Waldencast Plc WALD

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company's year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

For more information on the Waldencast investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WALD

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW

On January 31, 2024, the Company disclosed that a Special Committee of the Board of Directors determined that certain matters "related to the Company's operations in Mexico raised potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA")."

On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

For more information on the Calavo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CVGW

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com