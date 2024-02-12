AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2024

February 12, 2024 3:50 PM | 1 min read
Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
 January YTD - JanuaryBeginning
Inventory
 20242023%Chg 20242023%ChgJan 2024
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP5,9418,014-25.9 5,9418,014-25.990,475
 40 < 100 HP3,2223,769-14.5 3,2223,769-14.538,351
 100+ HP1,5151,833-17.3 1,5151,833-17.310,323
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors10,678 13,616 -21.6  10,678 13,616 -21.6 139,149
4WD Farm Tractors221 218 1.4 2212181.4589
Total Farm Tractors10,899 13,834 -21.2  10,899 13,834 -21.2 139,738
Self-Prop Combines451474-4.9 451474-4.91,303

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

