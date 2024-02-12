Allsup Celebrates 40 Years Of Leadership & Innovation For American Workers, Employers

Loading... Loading...

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup LLC is excited to commemorate 40 years of making a difference through its leadership and innovation in the creation of new services and solutions for American workers and their employers. Based in Belleville, Illinois, in the metro St. Louis area, the company has been a pioneer in nationwide Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, return to work and healthcare benefit services plus created industry-leading solutions through its veterans disability appeal, Disability Financial Solutions® and other services.

Founder and CEO Jim Allsup started the enterprise in 1984 and has grown the organization to more than 500 dedicated professionals serving individuals, insurance carriers and employers in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Jim remains deeply engaged in advocacy for people with disabilities as they navigate the combined SSDI and Ticket to Work benefit that is administered at the federal level by the Social Security Administration. He and his team of experts also continue to design new services that address the financial and health needs of workers, with and without disabilities, including Disability Financial Solutions and Allsup Benefits Coordination, which assists workers with healthcare benefits decisions.

"Forty years ago, I saw an opportunity to truly help former workers who were struggling with filing and receiving their SSDI benefits," Jim said. "I started to provide this service and along the way discovered many other problems for U.S. workers when they encountered a disability, including the need for help going back to work. I'm proud to have played a role in the creation of the Ticket to Work Program in 1999, and excited that our division, Allsup Employment Services, has been helping to raise the visibility of this assistance to workers in going back to work for 10 years."

Allsup and its subsidiaries now provide a range of services related to federal benefits programs including SSDI, veterans compensation offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and health insurance coverage through Medicare (Medicare.gov) and the Marketplace Exchange (HealthCare.gov). Jim has been a leader in the evolution of federal benefits as a result of his business ventures, as well as through Congressional testimony over the decades to address SSDI, Medicare and related policy initiatives. The company's experts assist individuals and their families with the challenge of coordinating government benefits with private options, helping lead them to more financially stable and healthy lives.

Continuing A Legacy Of True Help

As the organization looks to the future, its team of experts will be formulating and leading the marketplace with ongoing innovation, identifying more products and services for U.S. workers and people with disabilities at key turning points in their lives.

"We've accomplished a lot, but there is so much more to be done and Allsup will lead the way," Jim stated. "The world continues to change and Allsup is evolving with it and helping to show how we get there. Many people have yet to understand the incredible value of SSDI and Ticket to Work benefits, as well as the opportunity to live better lives through improved technology, medical advances and that we're on the cusp of an evolution in the world of work and disability – and Allsup is at the forefront."

In 2024, Allsup and its subsidiaries are celebrating 40 years of establishing new and innovative offerings for individuals with disabilities and workers nationwide. In four decades of providing True Help®, Allsup professionals have delivered specialized services and created a successful legacy of helping over 400,000 individuals receive positive outcomes, through its nationwide Social Security disability representation services, plus industry-leading solutions through its veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services. Learn more at Allsup.com .

