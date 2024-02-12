Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential Fitness," or the "Company") XPOF. The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including: (a) that Xponential Fitness had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (b) that the Company's reported SSS and AUV metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (c) that 8 out of 10 Xponential Fitness brands were losing money monthly; (d) that over 50% of Xponential Fitness studios did not make a positive financial return; (e) that over 60% of the Company's revenue was one-time and nonrecurring; (f) that more than 100 of the Company's franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (g) that Xponential Fitness had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; and (h) that many Xponential Fitness franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability.



If you bought Xponential Fitness shares between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/xponential-fitness/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 9, 2024.

