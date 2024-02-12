Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, set to speak at LuxePack Los Angeles and Verdantix Climate Summit North America this Month

Loading... Loading...

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability, will be speaking at two highly acclaimed events this month – LuxePack Los Angeles, and Verdantix Climate Summit North America.

LuxePack Los Angeles (February 14 th ) – Jayaseelan will kick off LuxePack's interactive workshop series as he leads "Unpacking Your Sustainability Potential," highlighting key tools and methods like circular and refillable product design, regulatory guidance, life-cycle assessments, and environmental marketing and communications insights. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 14 th from 11-11:40am PT.



LuxePack Los Angeles will be held from February 14-15 th , 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) in Los Angeles, California.





Verdantix Climate Summit will be held from February 20-21, 2024 at the Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill (525 New Jersey Avenue NW) in Washington, District of Columbia.

Berlin Packaging empowers brands to achieve their sustainable packaging goals and differentiate themselves in the market by partnering with impact players across the entire value chain — whether advancing product innovation and design, building sustainable supply chain, or integrating cutting-edge technologies. Berlin Packaging is also focused on advancing their own sustainability journey through a renewable energy commitment to cover their operations.

"Our vision is to lead the future of sustainable packaging, and collaboration is key to achieving that mission," says Jayaseelan. "I look forward to engaging stakeholders on how we can scale sustainability and accelerate the circular economy."

