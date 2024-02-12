VERB's MARKET.live Announces Launch of Frankie Avalon's Livestream Shopping Show

Loading... Loading...

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB ("VERB" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the launch of an extraordinary livestream shopping series on MARKET.live featuring Frankie Avalon, the entertainer beloved by generations, and co-hosted by the popular TV personality Albany Irvin. The show, the first in a series, is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST.



Show Highlights:

Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST Hosts: FRANKIE AVALON, with co-host Albany Irvin (albanyirvin.com)

FRANKIE AVALON, with co-host Albany Irvin (albanyirvin.com) Product: Fruit and Veggie Supplements





Show Theme: A Journey of Love, Music, and Wellness

Join Frankie Avalon on a captivating journey through his illustrious career, filled with tales of celebrity interactions, experiences in the music and film industry, and how love has been a driving force behind his life and work. This unique livestream shopping event promises an exclusive glimpse into the legendary entertainer's personal and professional journey.

Exclusive Offerings:

Product Bundles: Frankie Avalon will present exclusive offers on his Fruit and Veggie Supplements, available in single and two-pack options.





Simulcasting:

MARKET.live's technology ensures the event's broadcast across multiple platforms, reaching a broader audience and allowing viewers from different corners of the internet to engage in the festivities.

This livestream is more than a unique shopping experience; it's an opportunity to connect with a living legend, gain insights into the world of entertainment, and be inspired by the power of love and wellness.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event. Join Frankie Avalon and his fans and followers on MARKET.live and be part of a conversation that embraces music, love, and a celebration of life.

