The Property Advocates Achieve Another Appellate Win for Its Client Against Property Insurer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Property Advocates , a Florida-based full-service insurance law firm, achieved another successful appellate win for its client, Mr. Iran Guevara, against his insurer, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

In the Iran Guevara v. CPIC, Case No. 2D19-0910 case, a trial judge initially entered a summary judgment in favor of the insurance company. However, as The Property Advocates explains, summary judgment is supposed to be applied to very limited circumstances.

In essence, judges are supposed to use summary judgment to award a lawsuit win to a party only when there aren't disputed facts in the case. In this particular case, though, one major fact was disputed — whether Mr. Guevara had complied with his post-loss obligations laid out in his CPIC insurance policy.

The disputed fact in the case wasn't the only issue at hand, though. The Property Advocates say that Mr. Guevara's property insurance company didn't follow the Florida Rule of Civil Procedure regarding summary judgment evidence.

The Property Advocates believed that the trial court erred in denying Mr. Guevara his right to a jury trial, and so the firm appealed the trial court's ruling.

Not long after the firm filed its initial brief in the case, the insurance company conceded that the trial court erred in granting them summary judgment. Because of this, the Second District Court of Appeal ordered that both parties had to appear in front of the trial court.

The judge in that court ultimately recognized he was wrong in initially granting CPIC summary judgment in the case. As such, the trial court entered an order to vacate that summary judgment that was entered in error.

Thanks to the hard work of The Property Advocates, Mr. Guevara will now have his case argued before a jury, which will decide whether the insurance company is obligated to pay to repair the damage that Mr. Guevara's home sustained.

The Property Advocates helps people throughout Florida resolve contentious and complicated property insurance claims, many of which would be very hard for people to solve on their own. Floridians are often subject to damage to their homes due to weather-related events and other things. While no one can prevent these natural disasters from happening, The Property Advocates prides itself on the fact that it can help its clients with everything that comes after the damage is sustained.

The Property Advocates' experienced legal team handles first-party property insurance claims when claims are denied for damage from fire, floods, tornados, sinkholes, water, roof leaks, hurricanes and windstorms, hailstorms, and much more.

About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates , P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 14 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.

