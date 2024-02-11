FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER FOR MRCY INVESTORS: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)

Loading... Loading...

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury") MRCY. The action charges Mercury with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Mercury's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Mercury's investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: FEBRUARY 12, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: DECEMBER 7, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 23, 2023

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on December 7, 2020, when Mercury announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Physical Optics Corporation ("POC"), in an all-cash transaction. Prior to and during the Class Period, Mercury acquired numerous other companies and used multiple improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically.

The truth began to emerge on July 26, 2022, when market analyst Glasshouse Research published a report detailing how Mercury was manipulating its revenue numbers. On this news, the price of Mercury shares declined by $4.87 per share, or approximately 7.8%, from $62.13 per share to close at $57.26 on July 26, 2022. Over the next several quarters, however, Mercury continued to conceal the full truth by continuing to hide troubled projects and providing an untrue picture of its financial condition.

The truth finally began to be revealed, however, on May 2, 2023, when Mercury announced weak third quarter 2023 earnings and lower margins, causing the company to cut its full year 2023 guidance. On this news, the price of Mercury shares declined by $7.84 per share, or approximately 17.3%, from $45.28 per share to close at $37.44 on May 3, 2023.

Then, on June 23, 2023, Mercury announced that its CEO had abruptly resigned and that the company's recent strategic review of acquisition alternatives had been unsuccessful. On this news, the price of Mercury shares declined by $3.37 per share, or approximately 9.6%, from $34.87 per share to close at $31.50 on June 26, 2023.

Mercury investors may, no later than February 12, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Mercury investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Mercury Systems, North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District Firefighters' Pension Plan v. Mercury Systems, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-13065, is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

