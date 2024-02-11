NOVONIX Hosts Webcast with Dr. Chris Burns Following Panasonic Off-Take Announcement

Loading... Loading...

- Chief Executive Officer spoke to the positive implications of the agreement -

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited NVXNVX)) ("NOVONIX" or the "Company"), a leading battery materials and technology company, shared a webcast with CEO, Dr. Chris Burns, discussing the Company's recent announcement of an off-take agreement with Panasonic Energy, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle ("EV") batteries in North America.



In the webcast, Dr. Burns discusses the strategic importance of the Company's Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee – the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery sector in North America – and how the ramp up of its capacity is helping to address a supply gap of domestic anode materials.

The webcast link and presentation materials are available as of Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9:30 am AEDT or Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 5:30 pm EST for interested parties in the United States. The webcast and presentation are available on the NOVONIX investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

